19th annual day at school for specially abled

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: February 17, 2018 5:43 am
Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan, one of India’s largest schools for the specially abled, celebrated its 19th annual day Friday. On the occasion, the school announced the launch of a new initiative — the Centre for Research, Innovation and Technology for Disability. Officials said the centre aims to “improve the lives of the specially abled through high-quality research and development of new technology and facilities”.
