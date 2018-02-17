19th annual day at school for specially abled

Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan, one of India’s largest schools for the specially abled, celebrated its 19th annual day Friday. On the occasion, the school announced the launch of a new initiative — the Centre for Research, Innovation and Technology for Disability. Officials said the centre aims to “improve the lives of the specially abled through high-quality research and development of new technology and facilities”.

