1981 DDA scheme allottees to get possession of flats by next year

Allottees of the 1981 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scheme in Rohini are likely to get their flats, complete with development work, early next year. In a statement, the DDA said the issuance of allotment-cum-demand letters to the 14,352 allottees of the scheme will be done once all developmental activities are completed.

Basic infrastructure such as sewage, water lines and proper roads were not complete in the area. After the allottees went to court in 1991, work was further delayed for decades. The Rohini residential scheme was launched in 1981 by the DDA for MIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories and were to accommodate 8.5 lakh people across 2,497 hectares.

According to DDA, 10,289 plots were allotted in 1982, another 10,103 in 1983, nine plots were allotted in 2001 and another 750 in 2014. Around 25,000 plots were allotted in 2015 after intervention by the Supreme Court. “The scheme comprises plotted, group housing, community centre, conveyance shopping and other community facilities. About 97 per cent plots are for the allotment to the economically weaker sections and low and middle income groups,” the DDA said in a statement.

A total of 82,384 applications were received for the allotment of plots under various categories and 80,587 applicants were found eligible, it said.

Allotment letters to 11,066 applicants who were allotted plots in the draw in 2012 and 2014 have been issued during November 2014 to January 2015. “Of these, possession could not be issued to 1,460 applicants who have deposited premium of plot within due date, owing to deficiencies in documents submitted by the applicants,” the DDA said.

