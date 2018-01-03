19-yr-old ‘throws girl off terrace’

The man allegedly threw the woman off the terrace of a two-storey building after she turned down his marriage proposal. The man allegedly threw the woman off the terrace of a two-storey building after she turned down his marriage proposal.

A 19-year-old man, pursuing a management course with a Dubai university, has been arrested from Karol Bagh for allegedly throwing a woman off the terrace of a two-storey building, after she turned down his marriage proposal.

DCP (central) M S Randhawa said they have arrested the accused, Sahil Khan, on charges of attempt to murder. His father runs an export-import business. An FIR has been filed against him at Karol Bagh police station and further investigations are on. “In her complaint, the girl’s mother said she is a second-year student of Delhi University and befriended the man on a social networking site two years ago,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Sahil had gifted her a mobile and they were in touch. “A few days ago, Sahil came home on a holiday and he informed her on December 30 that his parents were fixing his marriage with someone, but he wanted to marry her. He asked her to elope with him, but the girl refused,” the officer said.

The complainant claimed that Sahil then asked her to pay him for the mobile he gifted her. “On December 31, he called her home, where he again demanded Rs 70,000,” an officer said, adding that he then threw her off the terrace. The girl’s condition is said to be stable.

