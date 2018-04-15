19-year-old confined, raped: Cops

A 19-year-old woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped and assaulted by her “friend” in Sultanpuri, police said. She managed to escape and reported the matter to police. The woman alleged that she was confined in his house for 10 days and was gagged when she tried to shout for help, a police officer said. She also alleged that the accused would force himself on her and also assaulted her multiple times, the officer said.

DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said the woman’s father accompanied her to Sultanpuri police station on April 9 to file a complaint. “After recording the woman’s statement, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 354-(d), 365, 344, 323, 376. She has been medically examined and an NGO has been counselling the girl,” Tiwari said.

The woman also claimed that when she tried to free herself from the accused, he would assault her with a belt, police said. The DCP said that the family members of the accused knew about the confinement. “We have picked up the father of the accused. The family members were aware about the incident and the father is being questioned. The accused, however, is absconding,” he said.

