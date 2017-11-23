19 new departments in the offing: For Delhi BJP, a new office closer to HQ

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

A new office on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, 14 district offices, 19 departments to deal with political feedback, training and disaster management among others, 17 cells, 10 project committees — these are some measures in the pipeline for the BJP’s Delhi unit to strengthen its base in the national capital ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Party sources said that with the BJP headquarters set to move to new premises on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg from Ashoka Road in the coming month, the party’s Delhi unit is likely to move closer to them. In addition, the party is also looking to buy offices in each 14 districts in the national capital.

“A property on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg is being allotted to the Delhi BJP to set up its office following which it will move from the government-allotted office on Pant Marg. Offices at the district level will also come up in 14 places so district level work does not happen from a local leaders’ residence. A Zilla Karyalaya Nirman Prakalp has been formed to look into this work,” a party source said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “The idea is to ensure that the party’s reach is as widespread as possible. We are doing this through formation of 17 cells as opposed to the earlier number which was 43. For instance, cells like those for engineers, transporters, etc, have been brought together under one for business and commerce. Instead, prakalps or project teams are being formed which will have a set goal that will be met in a specific period of time.”

He also said that the party will start 19 new departments – social media, website and IT, training, political feedback, disaster management and relief, election management, Election Commission reach, international reach among others.

“The idea is to ensure that work in these sectors take place irrespective of who is in the government. All these departments have convenors and co-convenors. Party workers and new entrants will receive training in various aspects of the party’s functioning in the training department. The process of appointing people to these departments and cells is almost complete,” Tiwari said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App