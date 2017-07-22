18-yr-old’s body found behind Greater Noida mall

Representational Image Representational Image

The body of an 18-year-old boy, identified as Hardeep Singh, was found behind Ansal Plaza, Greater Noida, on Friday, police said. Security guards, who found his body around noon, said it was “foaming at the mouth”. Police said the body did not have any injury signs, suggesting that it is unlikely that he fell off the mall. Police said they were scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events.

Hardeep’s maternal uncle Monu, who he last spoke to, told The Indian Express, “I spoke to him around 11 am. He refused lunch and said that he is heading out for 10 minutes.”

The 18-year-old, an open school student from Aligarh, lived with his parents and uncle at Surajpur in Greater Noida, police said, adding that no FIR has been filed yet. Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Knowledge Park, said, the post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. Police are examining the CCTV footage of the mall. Mall management said existing footage tracked him till at least 11.20 am. Surbhi Sachdeva is an intern with The Indian Express

