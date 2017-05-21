18 nurses promised jobs in Brunei, cheated of Rs 40 lakh

Around 18 nurses of a renowned city hospital were cheated of close to Rs 40 lakh by a gang that promised them jobs in Brunei, police said on Saturday. Four of the nurses also visited a hospital in Brunei, only to be told that there were “no vacancies”. They returned to India and filed a complaint.

Police said a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered last week. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has initiated a probe.

According to police sources, in August last year, the main complainant was approached by three persons — identified as Rajan, Ganesh and Mohammad Saleem — in south Delhi’s Green Park. They told her about “excellent job opportunities” in Brunei.

She and three of her colleagues then met Rajan at his office. Police said Rajan not only offered them jobs, but also assured that he would make arrangements for their visas and tickets, police sources said. Police said he demanded Rs 2.5 lakh each from them. They also gave Rs 5,000 each to Ganesh, police said.

A few days later, the complainant received a call from Mohammad Saleem from Chennai, who told her that the formalities for their visas and tickets had been completed and that it cost Rs 10 lakh. The nurses paid this amount as well.

In the meantime, 13 more nurses said they wanted to apply for the Brunei job and the complainant introduced them to Saleem. In September, another person, Muneer, who introduced himself as Saleem’s brother, came to Delhi and conducted a medical examination of the 13 candidates and took Rs 18 lakh from them.

On October 19, police said the complainant and three others flew to Brunei and were astonished to find no one at the airport to receive them as promised. When they approached the hospital concerned, authorities said there was no vacancy. Police said the nurses stayed in a hotel in Brunei for four days before coming back to India. Police said they suspect an inter-state gang.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now