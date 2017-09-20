Only in Express
18, including village sarpanch, arrested after murder of five in Faridabad

September 20, 2017
A day after five members of a family were shot dead and eight others injured outside their homes in Palwali village, Faridabad Police arrested 18 people, including the village sarpanch, in connection with the crime.

“Eighteen people have been arrested for the crime, including the village sarpanch, and we are trying to track down the remaining accused,” said Shailendra, SHO of Kheri Pul police station, where a case has been registered regarding the matter.

The sarpanch’s husband, Billu, who is among those named in the FIR, will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital, where he being treated for a head injury he allegedly sustained during the confrontation, the SHO said.

In the FIR registered on Monday, Lalit Kumar, a relative of the victims, who was also injured in the incident, alleged that around 25 men, some of whom he identified by name, attacked the family on Sunday night with wooden sticks, iron rods, pistols and revolvers. He also alleged that Billu held a grouse against the family because they did not help him in the panchayat elections.

Relatives of the deceased also claimed that the violence was triggered by an event on Sunday. According to them, the son of Kanhaiya, one of the victims, confronted Billu’s son near the village for driving his vehicle rashly.

Police had initially detained 20 people in connection with the crime, and had said they were questioning “10-15 others”. A Special Investigation Team had also been constituted to investigate the incident, and raids were conducted in Palwal, Gurgaon and Faridabad to nab suspects.

  1. S
    sahil
    Sep 20, 2017 at 2:32 am
    Haryana shining the brightest under jhandelwalan disciple khattar's rule
