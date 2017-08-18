17-year-old boy collapses in school, dies on way to hospital

A 17-year-old boy died after he collapsed midway during the school morning assembly and was rushed to the local hospital on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Gole Market. The incident took place around 7 am, following which the school authorities made a call to the family of the boy. “The school authorities told us that Sonu had fainted during the morning assembly. When we reached RML hospital, we found that he had been pronounced dead,” said Seeraj Kumar, the boy’s uncle.

The family said the boy was healthy and denied claims that it was a natural death. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under IPC section 174 at North Avenue police station.

