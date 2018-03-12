17-year-old alleges kidnap, gangrape in Jewar

Police said the FIR names three people, all of whom are absconding. (Representational) Police said the FIR names three people, all of whom are absconding. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl has alleged she was abducted from her home in Jewar’s Rabupura, and gangraped by two persons. Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of March 8-9. An FIR was filed against three people, including a woman, at Rabupura police station on March 11.

“Prima facie background check had to be done to establish the authenticity of the case. An FIR has been filed, and the medical check-up was done on Sunday. We are awaiting reports,” said Suniti, SP (Rural Area), Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The family, however, said, “We went to the police station with the girl but police said that since she is semi-conscious, we should get her treatment done first, and asked us to leave.”

SP Suniti said, “The fact that she got abducted while her family was around and didn’t realise it raises doubt. We have to establish the authenticity.” Police said the FIR names three people, all of whom are absconding. The girl said she was sleeping in the verandah with her family when she was abducted. “One of them put a cloth on my mouth, and the other man held a gun to my head… I couldn’t scream. They dragged me to the terrace, where the woman was waiting. They took me to a farm, and she shut me in a room. The two men took turns to rape me all night,” she said.

It was at 6 am on March 9 that the parents realised that she was missing. “We looked for her in the village and then went to the police station. Later, we found her at a farm, semi-conscious,” said the father.

The girl also alleged that the two men “threatened to kill her father and brother if she told anyone anything”. Her mother said, “We know the accused, they live nearby… I just want justice for my daughter.”

