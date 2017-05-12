Latest News

17 arrested for fishing in Okhla bird sanctuary

A case under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been registered.

By: PTI | Noida | Published:May 12, 2017 8:05 pm

Police have arrested 17 people here for allegedly fishing illegally in the Okhla bird sanctuary. Forest and police officials had carried out a search at the sanctuary late last night after receiving information about the activity in the restricted area.

Divisional Forest Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, H V Girish said fishing nets and live fish of the Mangur and Rohu variety were seized from the accused. A case under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been registered.

