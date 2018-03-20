16-year-old stabbed to death for resisting rape, say police

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Gurgaon’s Sidhrawali village on Monday evening. Police believe she was killed because she resisted an attempt by two men to sexually assault her. Gurgaon Police is questioning a truck driver, who was handed over by residents, in connection with the crime. Police said the incident took place around 7 pm while the teenager was alone at home. “We believe the two men forced themselves into her house and tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted, they stabbed her to death,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The girl’s parents, who hail from Pataudi and are labourers in Gurgaon, were at work when the crime took place. Her elder sister was not at home either. It was her sister who alerted residents to the crime when, on her way home, she saw two men outside the village with a bloodstained bag in their hands. The two had been trying to dispose of her sister’s body when they were caught. “She became suspicious when she saw the blood and called for help. Residents managed to stop one of the men from escaping, but the other managed to give them the slip,” said PRO Kumar.

A case has been registered at Bilaspur police station, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said. “The accused who was nabbed by residents is being questioned, and we expect to track down anyone else who was involved soon. The matter is under investigation,” said the PRO.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App