16-year-old killed, one arrested: Rape victim’s sister came face to face with accused, then he ran

With her seven-year-old brother in tow, an 18-year-old resident of Sidhrawali village in Gurgaon’s Bilaspur walked into her house on Monday night to find a stranger stumbling around the house. She initially thought he was a scrap collector scouring through rubbish dumped on the plot where she lives with her family. But on seeing a red stain on his shirt, she assumed he was a painter who had lost his way.

It was only when she looked towards one of the two shanties — the only structures on the plot — and saw her 16-year-old sister’s body propped up against a wall, inside a jute sack, that she connected the dots. A day later, the post-mortem conducted on the teenager confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

“The autopsy confirmed sexual assault and revealed that the cause of death was a head injury,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy. The accused, 23-year-old Gajendra, was arrested, and on Tuesday produced in a court which remanded him in police custody. Police said Gajendra works as a truck helper and hails from Rajasthan.

Located on the highway, the victim’s home is both visible and accessible to any passerby. At first sight, the plot appears to be vacant. Two buffaloes swatting flies with their tails, and clothes hanging on a line are the only giveaway that the space is occupied.

“The girl’s grandfather arrived here from Pataudi 25 years ago and worked as a peon at a nearby high school. The family has been here ever since,” said Aman Kumar Yadav, who owns the plot where the family stays. He said, “Her parents work as labourers. They have been living on my plot free of cost since it was not being utilised, and residents had started dumping garbage.”

Speaking about their daughter, who met with a gruesome death, the parents said they last saw her when they left home for work on Monday. The victim, they said, had left her education after Class VIII, and had been staying at home for the last two years. They said her sister had ventured out later in the day to attend a computer class, and had taken her brother along.

After returning home from her computer class around 7 pm, the girl found her sister’s body devoid of all clothes, and the intruder with bloodstains on his shirt. “I began screaming when I saw the man and tried to catch him. But he climbed the mounds of sand and escaped to the highway. By the time I managed to climb up, he had crossed over to the other side,” she said.

But residents of the village, seated at various eateries on the other side of the highway, jumped into action. Suspicious that he had “bloodstains” on his clothes and appeared to be “running away from something”, they caught hold of him.

Naresh Yadav, a panchayat member, said, “Most who caught him were schoolchildren who did not know of the murder. They thought he must have been involved in an accident and caught hold of him because of that.”

“He insisted he was a truck driver, and they almost let him leave. But at the last minute, they decided they would alert police personnel to verify facts,” he said. By the time police at the Bilaspur post received a call regarding the man, they had already been alerted to the murder. The accused was brought to the police station, and identified by the victim’s sister.

“He has been sent to police custody for questioning. So far, investigations indicate that he sexually assaulted the teenager and used a sharp stone to repeatedly stab and hit her on the head, killing her,” said Babu Ram, SHO of Bilaspur police station. “He was intoxicated at the time and is being questioned. The matter is still under investigation,” he said.

