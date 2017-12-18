16-year-old gangraped in Shalimar Bagh, friend assaulted: Police

The girl told police that around 6.30 pm, four-five men entered the park and overpowered them (Representational Image) The girl told police that around 6.30 pm, four-five men entered the park and overpowered them (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old girl has alleged she was raped by four-five men in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday evening. According to police, the girl , who works as a domestic help near Haiderpur slums, was with a male companion when the alleged act took place. Police are yet to make any arrests.

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said that according to the girl’s statement, “she was sitting with a male friend in a park near the slums when the incident took place”. The girl told police that around 6.30 pm, four-five men entered the park and overpowered them. The men then raped her in front of her friend, she alleged. The girl also told police that one of the men was allegedly carrying a sharp-edged weapon. Police sources said the assailants also assaulted the girl’s friend when he objected. In her statement, the girl claimed the men threatened the duo with dire consequences if they told anyone about the incident.

Police said the men left and the girl and her friend rushed home. The girl eventually told her mother about the incident, police sources said. Her family then approached Shalimar Bagh police station and registered a complaint.

Police sent the girl for a medical examination. “A case has been registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (punishment for kidnapping ) and 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act,” Verma said.

However, 24 hours after the incident, police were yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Northwest district police have formed several teams, which questioned residents who live around the park or were in the vicinity around the time the incident took place. Police refused to comment of whether they found any CCTV footage from the area. “The girl has been counselled and police teams are on the lookout for the accused persons,” a police officer said. The girl had also alleged that the accused stole her mobile phone — a claim that is yet to be verified by police.

Minor apprehended for harassing Class V student Ghaziabad Police has apprehended a Class XI student for allegedly sexually harassing a student of Class V inside the school bus. While an FIR under IPC Section 376 and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the juvenile at Indirapuram police station, police said he has been granted bail. According to police, the incident took place on December 16, when the school bus was heading to Vasundhara.

“The girl, who studies in Class V, told her parents about the incident when she reached home. The family approached Indirapuram police and filed a complaint. An FIR was lodged and the 16-year-old was apprehended late Saturday night,” a senior police officer said. Police sources maintained that they are investigating whether school staff inside the bus knew of the incident. “The accused was sent to a Juvenile Detention Centre but was later granted bail,” the officer said. This is the second case of an alleged sexual assault of a minor by senior students in the past two months.

In the first case, an FIR had been registered at Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad police station against two minor students of a government school on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a Class II student. However, police said no arrests have been made in the case as evidence is still being collected.

