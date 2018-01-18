16-year-old apprehended for ‘harassing’ girl in Gurgaon

Gurgaon Police has apprehended a 16-year-old boy for allegedly misbehaving with a 14-year-old girl and attempting to drag her to an isolated area last month. According to police, the incident took place in Baghanki village in Gurgaon’s Manesar on December 19, when the minor girl was on her way home from school. The girl had, upon returning home, confided in her parents about the incident, and a complaint had been filed at Manesar police station.

“The investigation was handed over to Poonam Singh, SHO of the Women’s Police Station in Manesar, and her team,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police. Police said the 16-year-old was apprehended Wednesday from IMT Manesar, where he was allegedly hiding at an acquaintance’s house.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody. He is now at a juvenile home in Faridabad.

