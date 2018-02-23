16-year-old alleges gangrape, two held

Police said the accused allegedly dumped the girl at Nathupura Chowk after allegedly raping her. Police said the accused allegedly dumped the girl at Nathupura Chowk after allegedly raping her.

A 16-year-old girl alleged that she was gangraped by four persons, including her friend, in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. While two of the accused have been arrested, police said a search is on to nab the other two accused who are absconding. Police said the accused allegedly dumped the girl at Nathupura Chowk after allegedly raping her. “She reached home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, who in turn informed police. Her medical examination was conducted. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered. Police have arrested two persons,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, the complainant studies in Class X at a government school. “In her complaint, the girl alleged that she and one of the accused became friends a few months ago. However, he had introduced himself with another name. On February 18, she was returning home from school when he asked her to come home to meet his parents and discuss their marriage,” the officer said.

She told police that he picked her up on his motorbike and took her to his flat in Yamuna Vihar. “On getting there, he told her his parents were at the market and would be home soon. He then offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. The girl fell unconscious. She alleged that three of his friends came there later and gangraped her,” an officer said. When she objected, they threatened her with dire consequences and physically assaulted her, the officer said.

