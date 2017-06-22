151% excess rain in June keeps mercury under check in city

Delhi witnessed 38.4 mm of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday evening. (Photo by Praveen Khanna) Delhi witnessed 38.4 mm of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday evening. (Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Pleasant weather continued in the capital for the second day in a row, as Delhi witnessed 38.4 mm of rainfall between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening. This was the heaviest rainfall in a day over the past four years.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, while the minimum was 23.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. With sporadic spells of rain, the city has experienced a relatively cool June. According to data available with the India Meteorological Department, the city normally receives 28.7 mm of rain between June 1 and June 21. This year, however, 72 mm of rain has already been recorded — an excess of 151 per cent.

Between June 15 and June 21, the city has seen 371 per cent more rainfall than usual. Normally, the city sees 14.2 mm of rain during this time frame but it saw 66.9 mm rain over the past week.

According to IMD officials, the rain is here to stay. Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of thunderstorms. “The maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degrees,” the weatherman said. The remainder of the week is also expected to see bouts of rain.

