150-member Delhi Police team helps rescue abducted 27-yr-old

On January 1, a 27-year-old man was heading home to west Delhi from work when four men overpowered him and dragged him to their car. The accused had demanded Rs 4 crore as ransom for his safe release. After five days of investigation by 150 policemen, the man was rescued.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested three of the accused, including the victim’s father’s ex-employee, and recovered Rs 3.96 crore of the Rs 4 crore ransom, which the victim’s father had given to them for his son’s release, on police’s instruction.

The operation was supervised by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and was carried out by a team of specially selected officers. JCP (crime) Alok Kumar told The Indian Express, “Three separate teams of 150 police personnel, led by three separate Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) under the supervision of DCP Joy Tirkey, were assigned the task. As soon as the family received the ransom call, they approached us. We managed to track down the accused and rescue the victim safely.”

On January 1, the victim was returning home in his car when the accused chased and overpowered him, following which they kidnapped him in their Swift Dzire car at gunpoint, around 7 pm. The pistol, which they used in the crime, later turned out to be a toy gun, said police sources. The accused drove the victim to an isolated, newly constructed apartment complex in east Delhi.

The accused made the first ransom call using the victim’s mobile phone at 9.30 pm to his father, wherein they demanded Rs 5 crore for his son’s safe release, which they later brought down to Rs 4 crore. On the basis of mobile phone locations of the suspects, the team managed to identify one of the accused as Rahul alias Sumit Singh (29), who had followed the victim on various occasions before the abduction.

On the intervening night of January 5 and 6, the accused fixed a spot near a hotel in south Delhi to collect the money.

Soon after taking money, the victim was released. Police personnel, deployed in civil uniform, watched the entire transaction. Police then arrested Rahul from Faridabad, and two of his associates, Ghanshyam Singh (30) and Sunil Singh (29), from east Delhi.

