15-yr-old alleges sexual assault by four classmates, three apprehended

A 15-year-old boy studying in a government school was allegedly sodomised by four classmates in Dwarka, police said. The matter came to light on Monday when the boy refused to go to school and narrated the ordeal to his parents. DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said a case has been lodged and three of the four accused have been apprehended. “When the boy’s parents asked why he wasn’t going to school, he broke down and told them that four students, who often bullied him, had sexually assaulted him as well. The boy’s parents then reached the school and met his classteacher and principal,” said a police officer.

“On Tuesday, his teacher and parents approached police and lodged a complaint. The accused are aged between 15 and 17 and live in the vicinity. One of them is absconding,” the officer said.

The boy told police the alleged incident had taken place inside a park near the school. “They warned him not to tell anyone, or they would hurt him. The bullying had been going on for two years,” an officer said.

Police said the boy has undergone medical examination at a government hospital, and his statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Wednesday. The boy’s father, who works in a private company, demanded strict action against the accused and, along with relatives and neighbours, staged a protest outside the school. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy living at a JJ cluster in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two teenagers from his neighbourhood. Police said that they have apprehended both the accused.

