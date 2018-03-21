15 years after army vacated it, Red Fort’s Asad Burj set to open to public

The clay-pack technique is being used to restore the white marble of Diwan-i-Khas. Amit Mehra The clay-pack technique is being used to restore the white marble of Diwan-i-Khas. Amit Mehra

Parts of the Red Fort, which have been inaccessible to the public till now, are being restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and will soon be a part of the unique Lal Qila experience for visitors. A restoration project is underway at the Red Fort, and by August, portions such as Asad Burj, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, and the colonial-era barracks, where the Indian Army was stationed till 2003, will be made open to the public.

“The Asad Burj is a tower inside Red Fort, occupied by the Army from the Independence till 2003. We are conserving the tower and doing some landscaping. It should be ready by August-September for the public,” said N K Pathak, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI (Delhi circle).

The striking Diwan-i-Khas — made of white marble, where Shah Jahan held meetings with selected courtiers and visitors, is also undergoing scientific cleaning. “The clay-pack (multani mitti) technique is being used to clean the white marble. Seepage from the roof will be fixed by March 31,” said Pathak. It was here that the bejewelled Peacock Throne once was, as recorded by French traveller Francois Bernier in ‘Travels in the Mogul Empire A.D. 1656-1668’.

Similar restoration work is going on at Moti Masjid, built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb; Khas Mahal, which comprises a private worship area, a sleeping chamber, a baithak; and two marble pavilions called Sawan and Bhadon.

Commissioned by Shah Jahan when he moved the Mughal capital from Agra to Delhi, it took nine years for the Red Fort to be constructed. Ustad Ahmad Lahori, known to be the chief architect of Taj Mahal, was also responsible for building the Red Fort. With restoration work going on at Naubat Khana and Mumtaz Mahal, the museums inside will soon relocate to the barracks (B1-B4), while the two monuments will be made open to public independently by the year-end. Plasterwork is being done at the Naubat Khana, and the facade, too, is being strengthened.

“The ASI will also illuminate the exterior of Red Fort… it was done a few years ago, but it was very crude. It’s located in a very busy area and the lighting will add something. Red Fort is not just a monument, it is Delhi’s identity, with a long political and cultural history,” said Pathak.

The ASI is also upgrading amenities for visitors at the Red Fort, from better drinking water kiosks to more accessible and modern washrooms. “We are also installing turnstile gates at the entrance of Red Fort in an attempt to better the security,” said Pathak.

