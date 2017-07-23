Accused arrested: 15-year-old rape victim delivers baby in school

Representational Image Representational Image

Two days after a 15-year-old girl delivered a baby inside the washroom of a government school in northwest Delhi, police have arrested her 51-year-old neighbour for allegedly raping her. Initial investigation revealed that the neighbour allegedly raped her eight times in the last seven months and used to give her Rs 500-Rs 800 every time so she would not say anything to her parents. According to police, the girl is a Class X student and was 26 weeks pregnant.

“The incident came to light on July 20 after school authorities approached police. On reaching the spot, police were informed that the girl was taking a compartmental exam when she excused herself to go to the washroom citing ‘stomach pain’. She delivered the baby inside the washroom,” a police officer said. After school authorities came to know of the incident, they rushed the girl and the baby to a hospital for medical treatment. Hospital authorities informed police that the girl had delivered a premature baby.

“After the girl regained consciousness in the hospital, she narrated her ordeal to police. She told police that she was being raped by her 51-year-old neighbour, Abdul Gaffar, for the past seven months. He would call her to his room under some pretext, and sexually assault her,” the officer said. Sources said the accused managed to escape from his rented accommodation before the police team got there. But with the help of technical surveillance, police traced him and arrested him. DCP (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbre confirmed that they have arrested the accused. The condition of the girl and the baby is stable, he said.

“Even after she started showing signs of pregnancy, the girl’s family members did not realise that something was amiss. Instead, they thought she was suffering from gas-related issues,” the officer said, adding that her friends or teachers were not aware of her pregnancy either.

“A case has been registered on the basis of her statement,” the officer added. During interrogation, the accused told police that after the minor complained of stomach ache, he gave her abortion pills. These pills led to complications and she delivered the baby in the 26th week itself.

“The accused admitted to police that he paid the girl Rs 500-Rs 800 so she does not reveal the matter to anybody. The accused hails from Bihar and drives an autorickshaw in the capital,” the officer said. A case under Section 376 of the IPC and several sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against him at Mukherjee Nagar police station. Police are trying to ascertain if he was involved in similar crimes in the past.

