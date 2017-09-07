14 of 17 samples tested were supplied by DJB, experts say more research needed

A majority of tap water samples taken from 17 localities in Delhi-NCR contain “microscopic plastic fibres.” (Representational image) A majority of tap water samples taken from 17 localities in Delhi-NCR contain “microscopic plastic fibres.” (Representational image)

A majority of tap water samples taken from 17 localities in Delhi-NCR, which contain “microscopic plastic fibres”, as per an Orb Media study, were supplied by the Delhi Jal Board. In two instances, from Preet Vihar and Malviya Nagar, the samples were identified to be groundwater. A senior official in the Delhi Jal Board said the city is entirely serviced by metal pipes. “We cannot say plastic pipes are shedding the fibres. We need to know a lot more about microplastics before taking further action.”

However, researcher Mary Kosuth, who tested the samples at the University of Minnesota, told The Indian Express in an email interview , “We cannot say with absolute certainty that the particles found were plastic, but they are likely anthropogenic fibres. Further testing should be done to make sure this is the case.” Anthropogenic fibres are environmental pollution or pollutants, originating in human activity.

Of the 15 samples collected by the partner-NGO, Toxics Link, from Delhi’s households, “microplastics” were detected in 14 samples.

In almost all cases, the water was used for domestic purposes — washing clothes, cleaning dishes and bathing. In only one case, the water was also used for drinking after running it through a filter, though the sample was unfiltered. The study does not include samples from areas where residents drink directly from taps. In three samples, from MB Road, Jangpura Extension and Sarita Vihar, no fibres were detected.

Researchers admit that the study does not explore details of water sources and ground filtration methods prior to human use. “The study being the first of its kind focused on breadth, not depth, of study. We wanted to see if this was a global problem or if specific regions were more impacted than others,” State University of New York’s Professor Sherri Mason, a microplastics researcher who supervised Orb’s study, told The Indian Express.

The study states that samples were collected in high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles with assurances that fragments of HDPE would be easy to differentiate from plastic fibres. “Each sample was collected by running the tap water sources for one minute prior to filling a 500 ml HDPE bottle to the point of overflowing. While leaving the tap water running, the water sample was dumped and filled twice before being filled a third time and capped,” the study states.

“It is a very strong statement to say that tap water contains microplastics,” Ramaiah Nagappa, former chief scientist at Goa’s National Institute of Oceanography told The Indian Express, adding that cities like Delhi does have “rigorous purification methods” in place.

“In sea water, this is not an issue. On average, you will find 1.5 to 2 particles per litre of sea water. I won’t even believe the results if it was tap water in Goa,” he said.

“The results should be confirmed through repeated sampling following standard protocols and using glass bottles. This is to make sure the fibers are not coming from the HDPE bottles,” said Nagappa.

“I would not squarely put that tap water has microplastics.”

