13 FIRs filed against six builders for ‘cheating’, say Delhi police

Two days after a three-member committee of ministers met home investors and assured them of action, 13 FIRs against six builders were registered on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating, at Gautam Buddha Nagar district Saturday. “Several applications from home investors had been received following which FIRs have been registered in these cases. The charges will be investigated and, depending on the outcome of the probe, strict action will be taken in these cases,” said Love Kumar, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Among the 13 FIRs registered on Saturday, eight have been lodged against Amrapali group, one each against Supertech, Alpine Realty Private Limited, BRUY Limited, Today Home and JNC The Park Avenue, Kumar said.

In an effort to bring respite to over 40,000 home buyers waiting for their flats, the committee of three UP ministers had on Thursday announced a roadmap to end the deadlock between buyers and developers. As per the action plan, the home buyer will not make any payment till the completion of their flats. The announcement had come two days after the committee — comprising Urban Housing Minister Suresh Khanna, Industries Minister Satish Mahana and State Minister of Cane Development and Sugar Mills (independent charge) Suresh Rana — held meetings with home buyers and builders.

“It has been decided that no payment of any outstanding amount will be made by buyers to the builder till the project is complete,” Khanna had said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App