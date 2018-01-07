Delhi fog: 28 cancelled, 36 trains delayed due to low visibility

With minimum temperature recorded at 4.2 degree Celsius in New Delhi, Saturday was the coldest day of this season. (Source: file/Express Photo By Amit Mehra) With minimum temperature recorded at 4.2 degree Celsius in New Delhi, Saturday was the coldest day of this season. (Source: file/Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The prevailing foggy conditions and low visibility resulted in disruption of train services across northern India. At least 36 trains were delayed, 28 cancelled and 9 rescheduled, as the temperature dropped to 6-degree Celsius on Sunday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi will be enveloped by dense fog, while the maximum temperature could reach up to 20 degrees.

Multiple trains have been cancelled in the last few days because of the cold wave that has gripped northern India. On Saturday, the Indian Railways had to cancel 128 trains while 49 were delayed and 13 rescheduled.

Fog continues to shroud Delhi; #Visuals from India Gate area pic.twitter.com/FCNLMAQhhT — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

To avoid delays in train services owing to poor visibility, Indian Railways has installed fog safety devices in a few trains that run through northern belt. The device is equipped with a GPS-based system and will alert the driver of approaching signals on the track.

Apart from this, the Railways has also initiated a toll-free SMS service to at least 1,373 trains, including Garib Rath, Duronto and some Premium trains. Passengers who have provided their mobile numbers during e-ticket or counter ticket (PRS) bookings can avail the toll-free services that will keep them informed about the train delays or cancellations.

