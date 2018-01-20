12-year-old girl forced into vehicle, abducted in Gurgaon

Even as Gurgaon Police Friday arrested a second person for allegedly abducting and raping a college student in Farrukhnagar, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly forced into a vehicle in the district’s Badshahpur area. Police are yet to track the girl. Police said the incident took place at 8 am near Begumpur Khatola village, where the child lived with her parents and four-year-old sister. The family hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

“The child and her sister were on their way home after giving their father food when she was kidnapped,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police, said. Her younger sister ran home and alerted their mother.

“A case has been registered at Badshahpur police station. We are conducting further investigations,” Kumar said. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, police arrested the second accused, Lalit, alias Kalu (21), in the Farrukhnagar case.

The incident took place on Monday morning, when the second-year student was on her way to college. She was abducted by two men who took turns raping her, before releasing her almost two hours later, police said. The woman alleged that the accused stripped her before letting her go, and only returned her garments after she pleaded with them.

A case had been registered on Thursday and one person, Pawan (24), had been arrested the same evening. Police said the two accused were known to the woman. “Both accused were produced in court on Friday and have been remanded to a day in police custody. They will be questioned and the matter will be investigated further,” PRO Kumar said. The Swift car used in the abduction has been seized, he said.

