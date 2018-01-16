12-year-old domestic help ‘beaten and molested’

According to DCW, the girl is from Jharkhand. In March 2017, she was brought to Delhi and sent to work at a home in Jangpura (Representational Image) According to DCW, the girl is from Jharkhand. In March 2017, she was brought to Delhi and sent to work at a home in Jangpura (Representational Image)

A 12-year-old girl working as a domestic help was allegedly molested and beaten by her 55-year-old employer, following which an FIR has been registered against him, said the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The commission filed a complaint at Jangpura police station and an FIR under sections 342/342 IPC, Section 12 of the POCSO Act and sections 23/26 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered. The accused is yet to be arrested, a DCW official said. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a case has been registered based on the statement of the victim. “So far, no arrests have been made,” he said.

According to DCW, the girl is from Jharkhand. In March 2017, she was brought to Delhi and sent to work at a home in Jangpura. “She was sexually exploited, illegally confined and beaten by her employer, who even asked her to massage his body, including his private parts. She was not given food… and had injuries on her eye. She was not allowed to contact her parents… or paid ever,” the commission said. The girl managed to escape when her employer went on vacation.

