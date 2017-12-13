12-member BJP team to keep eye on graft in MCDs — and govt

Under attack from its opponents on the issue of corruption in municipal corporations, BJP’s Delhi unit is set to form a 12-member “anti-corruption team” to “keep an eye on corruption not just in MCDs but at every level, including the government”, a senior leader.

The development comes against the backdrop of “shadow cabinets” being formed by the Aam Aadmi Party in three BJP-ruled civic bodies, as part of the party’s strategy to “expose the BJP”.

“One councillor from each MCD zone will be part of the anti-corruption team. The aim is to keep an eye on corruption at every level — from MCD to government. Instances of corruption will be made public and efforts will be made to ensure that the corrupt are brought to book,” said a senior BJP leader.

Earlier this month, while announcing the formation of “shadow cabinets”, the AAP had alleged that civic bodies had become “dens of corruption” under the BJP.

Headed by three MLAs to look at the corruption in each municipal corporation, the AAP’s shadow cabinets were meant look at health, education, gardening and cleaning, and roads.

Hitting out at the AAP, a senior Delhi BJP leader pointed out that a task force for each MCD had already been constituted to oversee the functioning and malpractices in these civic bodies.

“They have constituted these shadow cabinets to check wrongdoing in MCDs. Why just the MCDs? What about corruption in the government? All three MCDs are led by the BJP. Despite that, our party had constituted a three-member task force in each MCD to ensure that the measures which were part of our poll manifesto are implemented. This was done at the Delhi BJP level. The anti-corruption committee will look at corruption at every level, be it in the MCD or the state government,” the BJP leader said.

