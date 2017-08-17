11-year-old kidnapped, strangled in Narela, police arrest uncle

The reason why the family claimed Lalit’s involvement was due to his estranged relationship with his wife, grand daughter of the complainant.

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and strangled by his brother-in-law on Sunday. The accused had allegedly lured the boy on pretext of buying him a kite, and later took him to a forest area in Narela, where he strangled him with a piece of cloth, police said.

The accused has been identified as Lalit (27), a resident of Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi. He had been arrested within five hours of the incident being reported to police, after they managed to get their hands on a CCTV footage showing Lalit leaving on his bike with the boy.

The police questioned him after the grandfather of the boy, who is also the complainant in the case, reported to the Bhajanpura police station that the boy was missing.

“The complainant had stated that his grandson had left his house located for a Matki Phodo programme, and had subsequently disappeared. The family tried to search the locality and when they could not find him, they alleged that Lalit had kidnapped him,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

The father of Lalit’s estranged wife, lived with his five daughters and a son in Bhajanpura, the complaint states.

“One of his daughters fell in love with Lalit. We had protested against the marriage, but they married anyway. They started having some trouble and we convinced her to leave the man. He would beat my grand daughter, and abuse her and our family,” the complainant alleged.

During questioning, Lalit confessed to his involvement in the murder of the boy, police said. He told the police that he grew bitter over his wife’s decision to part ways with him and decided to murder the boy to exact revenge.

Lalit told police that he had conducted a recee of the forest area in Alipur and Narela, police said. The body of the boy was found with his hands and feet bound with tape. It has been sent for post-mortem after which it will be handed over to the family.

