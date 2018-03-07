11 questioned over ‘assault’ on Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain inside Secretariat lift

Following the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain had said officials and staffers at the Secretariat attacked him as “revenge”. Following the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain had said officials and staffers at the Secretariat attacked him as “revenge”.

Eleven people, including seven officers working at the Delhi Secretariat, have been questioned by Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on Environment Minister Imran Hussain inside a lift at the Secretariat on February 20.

Following the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Hussain had said officials and staffers at the Secretariat attacked him as “revenge”.

The AAP had questioned why police were taking so long to act on Hussain’s complaint. DCP (Central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa confirmed they have questioned 11 people, but refused to divulge further details.

Police said notices were issued to 14 people and they were asked to join the investigation after appearing before the investigation officer at IP Estate police station. But only 11 appeared and recorded their statements.

“Of 11, seven are officers and four are lift operators. Their statements were recorded under CrPC Section 161… police found some discrepancies,” a senior police officer said, adding that police are likely to approach them again and confront them with technical evidence.

“The notices were issued after police identified them from the CCTV footage obtained from the Delhi Secretariat,” the officer said.

Last week, a Delhi court had asked the Delhi Police to submit an action-taken report after Hussain had approached it. On Thursday, the court asked police to take action in the matter as CCTV footage prima facie showed Hussain was surrounded by people and force was used.

Earlier, AAP leader Ashutosh had said, “Our MLAs were arrested on the complaint of the chief secretary, who did not have any evidence. We have video footage of the attack on Hussain and Ashish Khetan, yet there is no action on their complaints.”

“Why do the L-G, Delhi Police and the Centre have double standards? Why has no action been taken against the chief secretary for using casteist remarks against Dalit MLAs?” party MP Sanjay Singh said, referring to allegations by AAP leaders that Prakash had used casteist slurs at a meeting.

