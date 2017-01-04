100% weightage to interview for admissions to mphil, phd: Amid protests, JNU clears all items on its agenda

Students protest in JNU on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Students protest in JNU on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The JNU Executive Council (EC) Tuesday passed all agenda items, which teachers and students have been protesting against in the last few days. The items include giving 100 per cent weightage to interview for admissions to MPhil and PhD, and giving the vice-chancellor power to intervene in appointing experts for the selection committee that appoints professors.

“The JNU EC meeting successfully and peacefully concluded and all agenda items of the Academic Council (AC) meeting were passed,” said Rector Chintamani Mahapatra.

Sources said there were four dissents, but all agenda items were passed.

According to the administration, the agenda items had been passed by the AC on December 26 – a claim refuted by 34 AC members and students, who demanded that the meeting be reconvened. Students on Tuesday encircled the V-C when he left the EC meeting, shouting slogans and halting his car’s movement briefly.

The meeting venue was changed at the last minute, with the JNU Teachers’ Association alleging the V-C was scared to face “his own students and teachers”.