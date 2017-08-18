100 convicts to attend art workshop in Tihar

With this festival, jointly organised by Lalit Kala Akademi and Tihar Jail, the prison takes a major leap towards establishing what Director General (Tihar) Sudhir Yadav calls “Tihar School of Art”. With this festival, jointly organised by Lalit Kala Akademi and Tihar Jail, the prison takes a major leap towards establishing what Director General (Tihar) Sudhir Yadav calls “Tihar School of Art”.

Partha Pritam Ganguly is thrilled. The Agartala-based artist never thought he would teach painting to prisoners in Tihar Jail. He is set to join 17 other artists and sculptors in training prisoners during a five-day workshop and art festival at Tihar Jail from Saturday. Around 100 convicts and accused from jails across the country are expected to attend the workshop.

With this festival, jointly organised by Lalit Kala Akademi and Tihar Jail, the prison takes a major leap towards establishing what Director General (Tihar) Sudhir Yadav calls “Tihar School of Art”. “We have written to around 20 states to identify prisoners interested in art. Bringing these inmates to Tihar involves legal procedure. Permission from courts will be taken,” Yadav said.

The prison will soon have two art galleries set up by the Akademi. Lalit Kala administrator CS Krisna Setty said, “Initially, Tihar authorities only wanted a workshop. But when I visited the jail, I proposed two galleries and a film screening facility. They immediately approved it.”

