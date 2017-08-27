10 held for arson, police on alert

A burnt bus in Loni. No injuries were reported in the incident. Praveen Khanna A burnt bus in Loni. No injuries were reported in the incident. Praveen Khanna

At least 10 persons, between the age group of 20 and 50 years, were arrested for allegedly setting two buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on fire and putting the life of passengers at risk in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area. The violence took place in other parts as well on Friday, following the court order on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Police said the accused were arrested under relevant sections of rioting, damaging government property and attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said prohibitory orders will continue in 11 districts of Delhi, till further orders. “According to feedback from different police districts, no area is affected now and the situation has been normal, with day-to-day life being unaffected. Senior officers are monitoring the situation,” said Verma.

In Gurgaon, details of Dera Sacha Sauda’s movable and immovable properties, including bank account details, are being collected as per directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, officials said.

With Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts, additional security was deployed in the group’s ashrams as a preventive measure, officials said.

