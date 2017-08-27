10 held after clashes over cow carcass in Bulandshahr village

Soon after police took the carcass away, members from two communities gathered in the village, which has a population of around 10,000. (Representational Image) Soon after police took the carcass away, members from two communities gathered in the village, which has a population of around 10,000. (Representational Image)

After a cow carcass was spotted at a pond in Bulandshahr’s Adauli village on Friday, leading to clashes, stone-pelting and communal tension, police on Saturday arrested 10 people from two different communities. While no injuries were reported, police registered three cases.

Around 9 am on Friday, some residents spotted the carcass floating in a pond, located near Muslim households in Adauli. “There was an uproar and our teams reached spot. The carcass was taken for post-mortem. The report shows the cow was slaughtered late Thursday night and had been cut near the ear and around the neck,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police, Bulandshahr.

Soon after police took the carcass away, members from two communities gathered in the village, which has a population of around 10,000. In the hours that followed, stones were pelted from both sides and some people entered two local mosques, breaking the doors and windows, police said.

“This happened around 10.30 am and within an hour, the situation was brought under control. No one was injured,” the SSP said. Three FIRs against 59 named persons and several unknown persons were registered.

“One FIR has been registered under UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against four persons. Two other FIRs, based on complaints filed by two communities, have been filed under IPC sections 147, 148, 149 (rioting), 395 (dacoity) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship). Of the 10 arrested, one is an accused in the cow slaughter case,” Muniraj said.

Police, however, maintained there is no evidence so far against those accused of cow slaughter.

In the aftermath of the incident, a video started doing the rounds purportedly showing a group of men climbing a minaret at a mosque and hoisting the tricolour. While some reports stated the video was related to Friday’s incident in Adauli, the allegations were denied by senior police officers.

“The video which is being circulated is not associated with yesterday’s incident. It took place in another village in the district at least four-five months ago,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, a PAC battalion, officers from two police stations and around 20 constables have been deployed in the village. A peace committee meeting, called by the district administration, is expected to take place within two days.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App