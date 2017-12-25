10 FIRs against ‘Godman’: Police in a fix as women from ashram file cases against kin

In 2016, a woman was found dead at the ashram. Express photo by Praveen Khanna In 2016, a woman was found dead at the ashram. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

A week after raids were conducted at an ashram run by self-styled godman Virender Dev Dixit, Delhi Police has found 10 FIRs against him under sections of rape and abduction. However, the complaints pouring in, now, aren’t against him: of the 80 complaints received so far, sources said, most were filed by women inmates of the ashram against their own family members.

Police sources said that in 2016, a woman inmate had been found dead at the ashram. But during the investigation, “no foul play” had been found.

During the raid conducted on December 19, police claimed to have seized a large quantity of medical equipment from the ashram. In the raid, conducted after the HC issued orders based on a PIL by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, 41 ‘minor’ girls were rescued.

The investigation so far revealed that a total of 10 FIRs had been lodged against Dixit under different cases of abduction and rape in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, Maharaj Ganj and Banda districts, said sources. Two FIRs were registered at Vijay Vihar Police Station by relatives of the inmates against Dixit, sources added.

The Vijay Vihar police station has received about 80 complaints after the raids — most of them lodged by the inmates “against their relatives” alleging that they were “forcing them to return home”.

Dixit, who hails from UP’s Farrukhabad district, is said to be on the run with agencies, including the CBI, trying to track him.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s intervention in ensuring the safety of girls recently rescued from facilities being run by the self-styled godman in the capital.

“It is an outcome of a nexus between the police and certain BJP leaders,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The BJP has denied the charges.

