10 advisors removed: Maken, Gupta back cancellation

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (File) Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. (File)

Following the cancellation of appointments, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, “It’s not surprising that the Delhi government cancelled the appointment of advisors to the ministers as the Shunglu Committee, in its report submitted on 28 November, 2016, had pointed out grave irregularities in the appointments of 71 AAP supporters in the Delhi government.”

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said, “The order is meant to correct the wrongdoing in their appointments. The chosen ones were straightaway appointed on the basis of political connections with bigwigs”.

