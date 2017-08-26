Only in Express

1 undertrial, 2 cops injured as prison van overturns

Published:August 26, 2017 10:16 pm
An undertrial and two policemen were injured when a prison van overturned in Dankaur area here today, police said.

Two prisoners, escorted by two policemen in the van, were being taken to the district jail from Jewar court after a hearing this afternoon when the accident took place.

Undertrials Zahid, a resident of Jewar, and Jaiveer, a resident of Rabupura, were in the van. Zahid escaped unhurt in the accident.

They were escorted by head constable Ravinder Singh and constable Inderjit Singh. The injured were admitted to a hospital, police said.

