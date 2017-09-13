Delhi: Man gets two years in jail for selling stolen power

A special court in the capital has convicted a resident of the city under the Indian Electricity Act for distributing stolen electricity to over 700 consumers in Bakkarwala in Nangloi in 2007. Court records state that one Om Prakash, who was appointed a “single point A special court in the capital has convicted a resident of the city under the Indian Electricity Act for distributing stolen electricity to over 700 consumers in Bakkarwala in Nangloi in 2007.

Court records state that one Om Prakash, who was appointed a “single point distributer” before the privatisation of power in Delhi and had been sanctioned a load of 200 kilowatts, used “shunts” to bypass the meter. “Given the absence of any explanation with respect to the major variations of consumption… it can be safely assumed that accused was involved in dishonest abstraction of energy,” said Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Arora, sentencing him to two years in jail and ordering a penalty of Rs 57 lakh.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App