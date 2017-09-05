Delhi Government suspends principal for ‘forging attendance’

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered the suspension of the principal of a government school in west Delhi for allegedly forging her attendance. The principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri G block, Mithlesh Verma, was suspended following complaints from parents that she had been absent from school but her attendance was marked.

“The zone DDE went to the school for an inspection and found that what the parents said was true,” Atishi Marlena, advisor to the Education Minister, said.

Sources said the Directorate of Education (DoE) has also been asked to take strict action against the estate manager and clerk. As the estate manager is a contractual worker, he will be removed from the post, sources added. The principal, meanwhile, said she did not receive any information about the same. “I was unwell… Without hearing my stand, how can they issue suspension orders?” Verma said.

