Delhi Government asks Durga puja panels to immerse all idols at one place

A high-level meeting — to be attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, the district magistrate of the area and officials from PWD, DUSIB, Delhi Fire Services and Health department — will be held on the issue on Wednesday. (File Photo) A high-level meeting — to be attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, the district magistrate of the area and officials from PWD, DUSIB, Delhi Fire Services and Health department — will be held on the issue on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The Delhi government has proposed to different Durga puja management committees in Delhi a plan to immerse all idols in one specific location, which will allow the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to aid them and, in turn, “greatly reduce pollution”. This year, Durga puja is scheduled to begin from September 26.

A high-level meeting — to be attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, the district magistrate of the area and officials from PWD, DUSIB, Delhi Fire Services and Health department — will be held on the issue on Wednesday.

Bhardwaj said, “Whether it is at a DJB pond or some other location, this will allow us to control the environmental impact and traffic problems.” He added that the committees were considering the proposal and are likely to respond by next week.

A Delhi government official explained, “Every year during immersion, there is a problem of pollution in the river. In the past years, water supply has also been impacted. If the immersion takes place at one particular spot, then not only will the problem be contained, it can also be countered more effectively.”

Last year, the Delhi government — taking into account the problems of insufficient parking in CR Park — had tied up with an app-based cab company to provide free pick-up and drop service from a parking space at Nehru Place. “That wasn’t very successful. But we will come up with a detailed plan on parking soon,” Bhardwaj said. He added that the government has “asked DUSIB to chalk out a plan to provide sleeker toilets than last year”, with the police estimating a footfall of over 7 lakh people every year during the festival.

The government will also deploy guards of Civil Defence at every pandal, he said, adding, “Stalls with doctors, nurses and paramedics will be present at authorised pandals. Fire tenders will also be provided.” PWD officers, he said, have been asked to “repair all roads before the festival”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App