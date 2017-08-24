Delhi casino raid: 30 arrested, probe launched against local cops, as police raid casino at farmhouse

Police sources told The Indian Express that of the 30 arrested, five are women, who were employed at the casino as bar attendants. Police are trying to verify their identities, and said that they had been trained at casinos in Goa. Police sources told The Indian Express that of the 30 arrested, five are women, who were employed at the casino as bar attendants. Police are trying to verify their identities, and said that they had been trained at casinos in Goa.

With the arrest of 30 people, the Vigilance department of the Delhi Police Wednesday claimed to have busted an illegal casino-cum-bar running out of a 13-acre farmhouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. They have also launched a probe against officers attached with the local police station, who allegedly let the operation run for the last two months.

Police said a team of the Vigilance department (south district) and Malviya Nagar police conducted the raid around 11 pm Tuesday. Confirming that they suspect some police officers’ involvement in the racket, a police officer told The Indian Express, “Action may be taken against them if their connivance surfaces during further probe.”

Police sources told The Indian Express that of the 30 arrested, five are women, who were employed at the casino as bar attendants. Police are trying to verify their identities, and said that they had been trained at casinos in Goa. At least 13 luxury cars, gambling coins worth crores and over 50 bottles of liquor were recovered from the farmhouse, which was raided following a tip-off, police added. Three of the accused are from Nepal.

Police said the farmhouse on the Delhi-Gurgaon border — Yaduvanshi Raj Mahal — is owned by a retired Army Major and is also given on rent for TV and film shoots. The first floor, which had five casino tables, was rented out to the accused for Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act at Fatehpur Beri police station and produced the accused at a city court on Wednesday. The accused have also been booked under the Excise Act. Separate FIRs have been registered against them. Police said the house owner was also arrested in connection with the case.

