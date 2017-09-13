Delhi: 22-year-old held for raping minor

A 22-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a nine-year-old in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area. The accused was known to the family and used to visit them often, police said. According to police, the girl lives with her family in a JJ cluster in Govindpuri. She complained of pain in her stomach when her mother had returned from work. After the woman asked her daughter what happened, she opened up, following which the woman informed her husband, police said.

“When the incident took place, the parents of the victim were out working,” said a police officer. “The accused used to sell books on the streets, along with the victim’s father,” the officer added.

