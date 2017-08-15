Delayed results: Mumbai University sets up new task force

Mumbai University (Express photo) Mumbai University (Express photo)

A DAY before expiry of the extended deadline for declaring all results, the University of Mumbai (MU) set up a new task force Monday to assist students applying abroad and in other institutes in the country, even as several students made a beeline for the helpdesk earlier set up in Kalina.

While ten-odd students usually approached the helpdesk every day, over 30 students looking for admissions elsewhere applied for ‘confidential’ or ‘provisional’ results Monday.

Confidential results are being sent directly to the institute a student has applied to. More than 300 such applications had been received over the last 15 days, since the helpdesk was set up.

However, students were not happy with the pace with which it had been operating. Some of them had complained that ‘confidential’ results were not acceptable in the universities they were applying to, said an official associated with the helpdesk.

Some of these students have already paid the fees at offshore universities and are worried they might lose out on admissions. To address these issues and expedite the applications, the university set up the new task force.

“We have decided to turn the helpdesk into a single-window system where the student only has to apply with his/her seat number and roll number. The task force will coordinate with the service provider for the status of assessment,” said acting vice-chancellor Devanand Shinde.

The task force comprises faculty members and university officials. Once all subject papers of the applicant are assessed, the task force will seek internal marks from the college and compile a statement of marks. This will then be forwarded to the university to which the student is applying.

Shinde claimed that the technical glitches had been rectified, adding that tagging of teachers to the system, which usually took about five hours on an average, was now completed under two hours. “Several problems have now been tackled. We are now focussed on correct results so that the students don’t have to complain about errors,” he said.

