Death due to ‘negligence’ at Peerless Hospital: Patient’s family ‘vandalises’ hospital in Kolkata

Sources in the police said that Chatterjee had previously been admitted in the same hospital on August 1 with pneumonia, and was subsequently discharged on August 12. He was again brought to the hospital on Monday morning, as his condition had taken a turn for the worse. (Representational image) Sources in the police said that Chatterjee had previously been admitted in the same hospital on August 1 with pneumonia, and was subsequently discharged on August 12. He was again brought to the hospital on Monday morning, as his condition had taken a turn for the worse. (Representational image)

In the second such incident this week, a hospital in Kolkata was accused of negligence by the family of a deceased patient, who also vandalised a portion of the hospital. “Today (Monday) at around 8.55 am, tensions rose at Peerless Hospital at Panchasayar Main Road between hospital staff and a patient party following the death of patient, namely Nanigopal Chatterjee (69) of Vidyasagar colony,” said a police officer.

Sources in the police said that Chatterjee had previously been admitted in the same hospital on August 1 with pneumonia, and was subsequently discharged on August 12. He was again brought to the hospital on Monday morning, as his condition had taken a turn for the worse.

A doctor declared him brought dead on arrival, following which the kin of the deceased alleged negligence in treatment and damaged three computer panels and a printer.

“The family alleged that the doctor under whom he (the patient) was initially admitted did not meet them when they brought him the second time,” said an official. Hospital authorities lodged a complaint, sources said. Following this, the patient’s family also lodged a complaint.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App