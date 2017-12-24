Deadly week on Mohali roads, 10 die

The mangled remains of the car after the accident at Kharar on Saturday. (Express Photo) The mangled remains of the car after the accident at Kharar on Saturday. (Express Photo)

A 29-YEAR-OLD pedestrian was the latest in a long list of fatalities on Mohali roads this week. As many as 10 people lost their lives in road accidents in different parts of Mohali in the four days from December 19 to 22. The pedestrian, identified as Karnail Singh, was killed when a car hit him near the grain market at Lalru. Passers-by took Karnail to the civil hospital at Derabassi but he died on the way.

According to traffic police records, one person dies in road accident everyday. But, this week has been deadlier than usual. “Most of the roads are under construction, but people still drive recklessly. It is one of the major reasons for road accidents,” said DSP (Traffic) Gurinder Pal Singh.

On the night of December 19, a woman, identified as Chandervati, fell off a motorcycle being driven by her son. Two persons, Amar Singh and Anoop Singh, residents of Himachal Pradesh, also became victims of hit and run that night. A case was registered at Mullanpur PS.

Cyclist Vijay Kumar (52) was killed at Phase IX on December 20 when he was hit by a car. Tarlochan Singh was killed near Landran when his scooty was hit by a bike the same day. On December 21, three people were killed in road accidents.

UP residents Dharminder Singh and Rajinder Singh were killed when their bike was hit by a car near Majra village. Another person, identified as Rupinder Singh, was killed while his friend Davinder Singh was injured on Thursday when a vehicle hit their Activa scooty near Mubarikpur while they were on their home in Chandigarh.

Most of the accidents take place due to rash driving. There are only three speed interceptors and the police rarely use them to take on rash drivers. The other reason is said to be drunk driving. Though the district police had bought new alco meters last year and now the number is 18, the police have failed to issue challans to the drunk drivers due to the shortage of manpower which is said to be the main reason.

Black spots in the district

Radha Soami Bhawan Chowk, Phase 8 Industrial Area Chowk, Spice Chowk, Mohali tax barrier at Phase 7, Verka Chowk Phase 6, Phase 5/3B2 light point, road from Sohana village to Lakhnaur, road from Punjab School Education Board to PCA stadium at Phase 9. Kharar and Kurali Road from Padiala village up to Kurali bus stand, Khanpur Chowk in Kharar, Siswan T-point junction and Balongi barrier.

