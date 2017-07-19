Day after BSES man’s death, 2 detained, village in denial

A woman allegedly threw boiling oil on her husband while he was asleep, after celebrating her birthday in Wanavdi on Saturday night. A woman allegedly threw boiling oil on her husband while he was asleep, after celebrating her birthday in Wanavdi on Saturday night.

About 30-40 men from Najafgarh’s Jhuljhuli village gathered on Tuesday evening to discuss and debate Monday’s ‘incident’ — wherein a BSES assistant engineer died after the car he was travelling in hit a tree. According to the BSES, the engineer was part of a team to check power theft, and died while trying to escape a mob with his colleagues.

Two men from the village were picked up on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death, police said, adding that several others were questioned. But the village continued to deny its involvement in the incident.

“A team of BSES officials, with 40 policemen and women, visited the village yesterday and left after 15 minutes. Suddenly, in the evening, we hear that they are accusing us of causing this accident. This is false news,” said 61-year-old ex-servicemen Shiv Narayan Yadav, who has lived in Jhuljhuli all his life.

Pyaare Lal, a farmer, was attending to his cattle on Tuesday afternoon when he was informed that his 35-year-old son Jai Bhagwan was being taken away by police. “They say some men from the village chased the car on their bikes but Jai Bhagwan doesn’t even know how to ride one. Also, we live on the other end of the village… we were in our farm,” claimed the father.According to a press release by BSES on Monday, “…three BSES teams were undertaking inspections, working on a tip off to check for large-scale power-theft in Village Jhuljhuli, a high power theft prone area…”

At the village, while many complain of long power cuts through the year, there is denial about power theft. “Electricity goes for 4-5 hours in the day and 3-4 hours at night almost daily. Our children suffer the most,” said a mother of three, standing outside the temple. She mentioned that “in February-March, when exams were going on, some of us went to the BSES office and complained”.

In the accident, 32-year-old Abhimanyu died, while four others were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. “The incident took place a few kilometres from the village. Village goons on bikes chased them and caused this. The doctors haven’t allowed the four injured to speak yet,” said a BSES official.

In the village, worried men sat around 82-year-old village pradhan Man Singh, and discussed the way forward. “This is a conspiracy, they think we are illiterate, poor farmers so we can be framed. Iss gaon mein sabhi bhed bhaav hum khud suljhaate hai, yahan kabhi kuch aisa nahi hua hai…yeh khabar bhi galat hai. Hum aaj SHO ke paas sab jaayenge aur bolenge ki yeh galat hai,” he said.

Thirty-year-old Lalit Kumar, a resident of the village and a school teacher in Dwarka, claimed, “The BSES team came with 40 policemen and women, so how could such police protection still not prevent two boys from causing such an accident?” The pradhan chimed in: “No police officials came to interrogate us yesterday… If they were so sure, why didn’t they come sooner?”

