Cops to launch drive to ensure that drivers and aides carry proof

KEEPING IN mind the Gurgaon incident where a seven-year-old boy was murdered, police will launch a special drive to check whether employees, including drivers and their assistants working in various city schools, have got their police verification done. The police are also going to set up special traffic nakas for school buses from next week. So, the drivers and their assistants will have to keep a copy of the proof that they have completed police verification along with other documents, said officials.

Sources in the traffic police said following the Gurgaon incident, they are going to start the drive to ensure that children are safe in school. “We are going to set up special nakas on all the important routes, including Phase 10, Phase 9, Phase 8, Phase 2 and Phase 6, where most schools are located. Along with other relevant documents of the drivers and their assistants, we will also check the copies of their police verification.

If anyone is found without the verification, we will book the school management,” a senior traffic police officer told Chandigarh Newsline. The officer also said that the police verification of the other employees, including security guards, peons and gardeners is also mandatory and the concerned station house officers would check the documents of these employees by visiting the schools.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they had discussed the issue at a meeting on Monday and decided to crack down on school managements ignoring guidelines. He added that he would also send a letter to all schools by Thursday. “We are going to make it mandatory for the drivers and their assistants to carry copies of their police verification proof which we will check at the special nakas. We will also take action against the managements as it is their duty to ensure that their employees get their police verification done,” the SSP added.

D S Bedi, director of Shivalik Public School, one of the biggest schools in the city, said during the recruitment of an employee, they check police verification papers but many schools hire contractors for transportation purposes and they hire drivers and other staff without verification, thereby creating problems. He added that the school authorities must check the police verification of the employees.

Karan Brar, director of St. Soldier’s School, said they have also discussed with other schools the issue of giving identity cards to parents so that along with employees, people authorised to visit the schools could bring the children.

