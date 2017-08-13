Cops launch grievance redressal campaign in Chandigarh

Latest News
According to a police spokesperson, the programme will be held on the second Saturday of each month

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:August 13, 2017 4:53 am
On Saturday, a total of 257 complainants visited the police stations to know the present status of their complaints. “During the camp, problems/issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these have been issued to concerned police officials/beat staff,” added the spokesperson.
Chandigarh Police launched a public grievances redressal campaign on Saturday for effective and timely redressal of public complaints with an aim to bring about greater transparency and accountability in police functioning.

According to a police spokesperson, the programme will be held on the second Saturday of each month and the main idea behind the campaign is to dispose of maximum complaints or grievances in a shorter span of time.
“Today, all SHOs along with E/Os were present at the police stations from 10 am to 2 pm. SDPOs of each sub-division also personally reviewed the process by spending adequate time at each police station of their sub-division,” said the police spokesperson.

