Cops launch grievance redressal campaign in Chandigarh

On Saturday, a total of 257 complainants visited the police stations to know the present status of their complaints. “During the camp, problems/issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these have been issued to concerned police officials/beat staff,” added the spokesperson. On Saturday, a total of 257 complainants visited the police stations to know the present status of their complaints. “During the camp, problems/issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these have been issued to concerned police officials/beat staff,” added the spokesperson.

Chandigarh Police launched a public grievances redressal campaign on Saturday for effective and timely redressal of public complaints with an aim to bring about greater transparency and accountability in police functioning.

According to a police spokesperson, the programme will be held on the second Saturday of each month and the main idea behind the campaign is to dispose of maximum complaints or grievances in a shorter span of time.

“Today, all SHOs along with E/Os were present at the police stations from 10 am to 2 pm. SDPOs of each sub-division also personally reviewed the process by spending adequate time at each police station of their sub-division,” said the police spokesperson.

On Saturday, a total of 257 complainants visited the police stations to know the present status of their complaints. “During the camp, problems/issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these have been issued to concerned police officials/beat staff,” added the spokesperson.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App