Cop shoots at wife, her sister, kills self

Representational Image Representational Image

An Assistant Sub-Inspector allegedly shot himself dead Tuesday morning at his residence in Manesar after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law, police said. According to police, the incident occurred around 7 am at the quarters in the National Security Guard (NSG) camp in Manesar. “Jitender Kumar was with the BSF and had been posted here on deputation for around one and a half years,” said Ashok Kumar, DCP (South).

The 34-year-old deceased allegedly used his service revolver to shoot his wife, Guddan Yadav (29) and sister-in-law, Khushboo (18), before shooting himself in the neck. His two children — a two-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter — who were also in the quarters at the time, escaped unhurt.

Police said Yadav, who sustained a bullet injury to her chest, and Khushboo, who was shot in the stomach, were operated upon on Tuesday afternoon. “The ASI died on the spot, while Yadav and Khushboo were rushed to Rockland Hospital by other residents who were alerted by the sound of gunshots. They are out of danger,” said Dharambir Singh, ACP (Manesar).

