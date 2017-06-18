Congress to create ‘history’ with unique debt waiver for farmers: Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Saturday said that the state is all set to witness “history” being made with its unique debt waiver relief for the farmers. Jakhar also claimed that Congress will “add a new leaf to Punjab’s history” with its unique debt waiver plan for farmers during the Budget speech.

Taking on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and SAD-BJP, Jakhar who was in Ludhiana on Saturday to pay obeisance at Bhaini Sahib, said, “AAP and SAD-BJP are questioning us on debt waiver relief for farmers. But when CM Captain Amarinder Singh will deliver the budget speech in Vidhan Sabha, they will be left speechless.” “It will be very different from what other states are offering. We are coming out with something very different,” he added.

“I have two words for AAP and SAD. They are issueless and leaderless. Their behavior in the House is a blot on democracy,” he said. “They did not even spare the Question Hour which is the height of indiscipline and wasting precious time of the House,” he said.

