Congress leader charged with BJP worker’s death in Ghaziabad

A day after a local BJP worker was shot dead in Khoda Colony, a former BSP legislator who joined the Congress ahead of the UP Assembly elections, was charged with criminal conspiracy in the murder. A case under IPC sections 302, 307 (pertaining to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was registered against the Congress leader, Amrapal Sharma, and two unidentified men, on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhati’s brother.

“We are looking at CCTV footage to identify the other accused who shot at Gajendra Bhati and Balvir Chauhan on Saturday,” said a senior police officer.

Bhati’s brother has alleged that Sharma had threatened to kill the victim when he had expressed his desire to contest the upcoming Khoda Vikas Parishad elections. Sharma, meanwhile, said, “These are baseless allegations. This is being done to end my political career and malign my image. BJP is conspiring against me.”

An MLA from Sahibabad, Sharma was expelled from the BSP in January following which he was expected to join the BJP. But he joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls. ENS

